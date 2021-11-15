Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 37,933 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 145,896.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 69,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $3,776,419. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

BE opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

