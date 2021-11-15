Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 129,336.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.21. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.04.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

