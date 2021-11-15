Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 106,858.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.