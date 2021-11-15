Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 117,094.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $65.48 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

