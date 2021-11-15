Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 40,977 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 107,834.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.29. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.