Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 105,407.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

