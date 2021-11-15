Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 117,110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after buying an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

