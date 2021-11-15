Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 260,917.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 645.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 168,290 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.99 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.