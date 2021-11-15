Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 376,450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

