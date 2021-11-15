Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 267,128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

TRN stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

