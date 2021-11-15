Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 98,406.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cinemark by 672.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 132,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 445.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 311,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 254,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 57.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.45 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

