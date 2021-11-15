Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 104,428.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 182,750 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.21 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.