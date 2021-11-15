Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 104,760.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

NYSE ROG opened at $269.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $136.82 and a one year high of $273.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

