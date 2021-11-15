Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 149,800.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $136.71 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

