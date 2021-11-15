Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 108,907.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,694 shares of company stock valued at $73,141,130. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $73.41 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

