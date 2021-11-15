Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 112,766.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

