Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

