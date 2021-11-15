Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 136,135 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 100,840.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,135 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

