Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 31,794 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 93,511.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 301.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 115.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.64 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

