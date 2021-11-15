Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 96,462.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,524 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.