Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $1.01 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NKLA opened at $13.98 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

