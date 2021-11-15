Mettalex Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00002683 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $473,544.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00095059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.93 or 1.00261589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,681.88 or 0.07122682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

