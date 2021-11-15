Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

MXE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

