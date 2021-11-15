M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNG. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 197.85 ($2.58) on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 173.69 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.70.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

