M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.66 on Monday. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.