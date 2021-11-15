MGIC Investment Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

MTG stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,368,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

