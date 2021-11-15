MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 30.5% This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 48.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $370,589.47 and approximately $470.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00105637 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,909,731 coins and its circulating supply is 157,607,803 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.