Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120,317 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $77.83. 261,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,278,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

