Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,593,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,096,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $338.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $339.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.