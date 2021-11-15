Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.
Milestone Scientific stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 469,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,268. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.
