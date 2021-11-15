Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

Milestone Scientific stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 469,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,268. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

