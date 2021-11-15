Millennium Management LLC Acquires 359,246 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,246 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of People’s United Financial worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

