Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kornit Digital worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $164.22 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $170.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

