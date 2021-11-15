Millennium Management LLC Buys 205,074 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of LifeMD worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at $863,535.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LFMD opened at $4.76 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

