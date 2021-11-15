Millennium Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5,736.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.80% of AAR worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

AIR stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.