Millennium Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,707 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCMD opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

