Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,215 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

