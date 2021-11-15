Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 5.14% of TWO worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOA. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TWO during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $3,121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $4,975,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TWOA opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

