Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Oak Street Health worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

