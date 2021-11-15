Millennium Management LLC Sells 85,695 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,695 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of Impinj worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $4,214,366. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PI stock opened at $78.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.