Millennium Management LLC Takes $10.99 Million Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 572,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $15,607,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $449,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

VLRS stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.