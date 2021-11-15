MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $188,439.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and approximately $188,439.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00010433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 92.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.49 or 0.00338649 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,792,123 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.