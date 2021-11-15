Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mimecast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $13,711,630 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

