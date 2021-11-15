Mint Club (MINT) Price Up 244.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $72.52 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 244.2% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

