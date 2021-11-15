Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $154.78

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $6,114.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for $154.78 or 0.00235473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00095059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.93 or 1.00261589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,681.88 or 0.07122682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 149,964 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.