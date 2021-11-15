Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $155.14 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $25,094.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $155.14 or 0.00254182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 149,342 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

