Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,894.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $23.18 million and $174,894.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.43 or 0.00037327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 949,083 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

