Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Reaches $20.10 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $20.10 million and $30,290.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $57.83 or 0.00090415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.29 or 1.00683874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.31 or 0.07140238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 347,589 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

