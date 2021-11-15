Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Advancement stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,056. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

