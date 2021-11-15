Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $4.74 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

