Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Mitek Systems worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $7,176,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 411.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MITK. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MITK stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $757.21 million, a P/E ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.